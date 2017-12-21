Dogs shot: Video released to help find man who shot golden retrievers with BB gun

Graphic video: Warning, some may find the video disturbing

Police in Pembroke Pines released tragic video they hope will help capture the man who opened fire on two dogs outside of a home – one of which died as a result.

The video showed two golden retrievers – a female named Madie and a male named Max – outside the home inside the Pasadena Lakes community off NW 82nd Terrace and 19th Street on December 2.

The home’s owner, Charles Mione, came home just before 9 p.m. and found both dogs shot in the backyard.

Madie died as a result of her injuries from the shooting, while Max is listed in stable condition after he received treatment. Investigators say the dogs, who had been outside for close to five hours according to Mione, were shot with steel BBs and that Madie had been hit once before.

Camera footage was able to capture the dogs sleeping before being awoken and later shot. Investigators do not believe it was a random incident and say the person responsible may know the dogs or be from the area.

Officials are asking for anyone with information on the case to call the Pembroke Pines Police Investigations Division at 954-431-2225.