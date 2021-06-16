Disney World fireworks to return in July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fireworks are coming back to Disney World, just in time for the 4th of July.

Look to the skies…summer celebrations will be even more spectacular this year as more magic returns next month. 🎇🏰 Get the details: https://t.co/2Sz2Cqp8ve pic.twitter.com/3jxLUk2LPK — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 15, 2021

The news was announced on the Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday.

"A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect 'kiss goodnight' at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more. Beginning in July, just in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebrations, our incredibly popular nighttime fireworks spectaculars are returning to Disney parks!"

The famous displays were stopped, along with parades, when the parks reopened in May 2020.

The firework news comes as Disney's latest face mask policy takes effect. Starting Tuesday, full-vaccinated guests no longer have to wear face masks. The exceptions are on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, where everyone is still required to wear a face covering.