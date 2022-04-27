Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt.

The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation.

DeSantis signed the measure into law last week as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”