Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 27, 2022
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt.

The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation.

DeSantis signed the measure into law last week as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

