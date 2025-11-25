TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is launching a new effort to crack down on unethical dog breeders and shut down abusive puppy mills, unveiling a legislative proposal at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee that he says will finally put an end to inhumane treatment in Florida.

Speaking surrounded by dogs, rescue staff, and state officials, DeSantis said too many breeding operations are mistreating animals and avoiding consequences.

DeSantis unveils crackdown on puppy mills, but AKC warns against overreach

“There are some bad actors who keep these animals in inhumane conditions, and we want to put an end to that type of practice in the state of Florida,” the governor said.

The legislation has not yet been filed, but DeSantis says it would establish statewide best practices for ethical breeding, require state licensing for breeders, strengthen enforcement for mistreatment, and create a hotline for reporting abuse.

Additional elements under consideration include:



Requiring pet stores to offer space for shelter adoptions first

Increasing penalties for animal abuse committed in front of minors

Boosting transparency around veterinary health records and pet-purchase financing agreements

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the state has a responsibility to act.

“We're all in this together, right? These are extended members of our families,” Simpson said. “We know that we need to take this issue as serious as it is.”

Animal welfare groups say they have been pushing for reforms for years and encounter the consequences of irresponsible breeding on a daily basis — including overbred dogs, untreated illness, trauma, and animals raised entirely in cages.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue founder Laurie Simmons said the suffering is widespread.

“This is not rare. This is not exaggerated. This is what we fight against daily because of bad actors in the breeding industry,” she said.

Breeder organizations urge caution

But the proposal is already drawing attention from breeder advocates, who warn lawmakers not to repeat previous attempts that stalled in the 2025 session.

The American Kennel Club strongly opposed earlier breeder-regulation bills, calling them “overreaching” and “anti-breeder.” In a statement to our newsroom, Phil Guidry, AKC Director of Policy Analysis and Government Relations, said responsible breeders must not be swept into regulatory crackdowns.

“AKC strongly believes that all dogs deserve a life in a safe, caring, and healthy environment, and that anyone who treats dogs in a negligent or cruel manner should be held accountable,” Guidry said.

“As we look forward to the 2026 legislative session, we hope that all stakeholders will be included in developing reasonable, effective, and appropriately tailored solutions that ensure the health and welfare of dogs without punishing Florida’s responsible breeders and dog owners.”

Legislative uncertainty ahead

Last session’s bills regulating breeders never advanced — and it’s unclear whether the new proposal will fare differently. DeSantis acknowledged the uphill battle.

“It always seems like the public supports it, and then some way it gets killed here, gets killed there,”he said. “We want to make sure that we’re able to get this done.”

The governor says he hopes to return to Big Dog Ranch Rescue next year for a bill signing.