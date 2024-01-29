DeSantis proposes Constitution amendments to 'return power from entrenched D.C. elites to the American people'

NAPLES, Fla. — Despite dropping out of the presidential race last week, Florida's governor is still trying to change federal law.

In a Monday morning news conference in Naples, DeSantis called for the state Legislature to support resolutions seeking a constitutional convention to make a series of amendments.

DeSantis specifically called for new rules requiring Congress to pass a balanced federal budget, a line-item budget veto for the president, Congressional term limits and protections ensuring all laws approved by federal lawmakers apply to everyone — including Congress.

"Washington, D.C. works for itself, not the American people," DeSantis said. "The current incentives in D.C. are to put American citizens last and that needs to change. These reforms … will return power from entrenched D.C. elites to the American people and will incentivize better behavior by those in D.C."

DeSantis said he's trying to hold the federal government accountable.

"These are really, really — I think — broadly appealing reforms," DeSantis said. "I think they're long overdue. I think they represent appropriate corrective measures to correct the ills that we have been witnessing in Washington, D.C."

Florida Democrats have reservations that this is further political theater.

"I noticed what was on his podium. It was talking about 'Keeping Washington Accountable,'" Florida House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said. "Why is this governor so focused on Washington? It is time for him to focus on Florida."

State lawmakers in both chambers will have to approve the resolutions to formally call for a constitutional convention.

Florida would then need the support of two-thirds of U.S. states to make it happen.

Amendments require a further hurdle of three-fourths of U.S. states to get ratification.