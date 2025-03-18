DeSantis opposes no-fault auto insurance repeal, but lawmakers press on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the 2025 legislative session rolls forward, Florida’s governor is standing firm against efforts to repeal the state’s no-fault auto insurance system. That’s as some state lawmakers are once again attempting to make the change, arguing that it would save consumers money in the long run.

No-fault, or personal injury protection (PIP), insurance has been in place in Florida since the 1970s. The state is now one of the few remaining that still requires it. Critics of the system say it’s outdated and are pushing for its repeal, claiming it could reduce insurance costs for drivers—eventually.

Under the current system, drivers are required to carry a minimum of $10,000 in both property and personal injury protection coverage. However, it severely limits the ability to file lawsuits against at-fault drivers, often leaving victims with minimal compensation after a serious accident. Additionally, the PIP system has been plagued by widespread fraud, which some insurers argue is driving up premiums for everyone.

Rep. Danny Alvarez (R-Dover) is sponsoring HB 1181, a bill that would eliminate the no-fault PIP system. Instead, the bill would require drivers to carry at least $25,000 in bodily injury coverage and $10,000 in property liability. Alvarez argues that, over time, moving to a fault-based system like most other states could lower premiums.

“I don't want to be responsible for someone’s rates going up when inflation is bad, and I want you to know that we are very sensitive to that,” Alvarez said. “That might be one of the driving forces, but overall, we believe, like other states, it will bring the rates down when you get the major source of fraud out of the system.”

However, Governor Ron DeSantis remains a vocal opponent. In 2021, he vetoed a similar PIP repeal bill, arguing that while the system has flaws, the proposed legislation did not adequately address the issues facing Florida drivers and could have unintended consequences.

“While the PIP system has flaws and Florida law regarding bad faith is deficient, SB 54 does not adequately address the current issues facing Florida drivers and may have unintended consequences…” DeSantis wrote in his veto letter.

Earlier this month, the governor reiterated his concerns, casting doubt on the cost-saving potential of the proposed reforms.

“I don’t see how you can say it’s going to be cheaper to have more robust coverage mandated on people,” DeSantis said. “And so that’s the concern of me. I don’t want to do things that are going to raise rates…”

In past years, DeSantis’ opposition has almost guaranteed that a bill would not make it through the legislature. However, lawmakers have already defied him a few times this year, raising the possibility that this year’s proposal could have a different fate.

“There may be a wait-and-see attitude. I’m pushing to let’s at least have the conversation,” Alvarez said. “So who knows where we end up.”

At the moment, neither the House nor Senate version of the bill has moved forward with a scheduled committee hearing. With the legislative session still ongoing, it remains unclear whether the push for reform will gain traction, especially with concerns over rising costs still top of mind for many Floridians.