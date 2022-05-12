Watch
Deputy: Reckless driver said arrest was on her bucket list

FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 12, 2022
A 19-year-old South Florida woman who fled from law enforcement in the Florida Keys on Thursday told the deputy who caught up to her that getting arrested was on her “bucket list.”

Monroe County Sheriff's officials say she's charged with fleeing and eluding.

A deputy spotted the woman's vehicle driving recklessly just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

He turned on his lights and siren but the car didn't immediately stop.

Before she was taken to jail the woman said getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.

