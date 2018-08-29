Deputies: Uber driver shoots, kills man who chased, threatened him in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after an Uber driver shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the Uber driver shot the man because he was chasing and threatening him on Dundee Road, just east of Carl Floyd Road and CR 550, in unincorporated Polk County.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference to provide more details and release the dashcam video from the Uber driver's vehicle and the 911 call made by the Uber driver.