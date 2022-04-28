Deputies fatally shoot man outside Kissimmee Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida’s busy tourist district.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee.

The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late night news conference.

He says the deputies weren't injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who was shot.