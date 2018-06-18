Daytona Beach roller coaster riders could have lifelong injuries, attorney says

MIKE SCHNEIDER , Associated Press
1:31 PM, Jun 18, 2018

Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach; 2 fall, 10 rescued.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for three passengers who were riding a Florida roller coaster when it derailed last week says his clients could have lifelong injuries.

Attorney Matt Morgan said at a news conference Monday that he has hired two ride-safety experts to evaluate what went wrong with the Sand Blaster roller coaster when it derailed last Thursday on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Morgan says his clients will contemplate a lawsuit if the ride's insurance companies fight paying them.

Morgan's clients all come from Kentucky. They were visiting Daytona Beach as part of a work trip.

They include Amanda Bostic, one of two riders who plummeted 34 feet (10 meters). They also include a rider who was forced to hang from the ride until being rescued.

