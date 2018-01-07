Dad cleared in killing teen trying to shoot son's friend

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- State prosecutors have cleared a man who fatally shot an armed teen on his property.

Jeffery Scott, a high school senior, was pointing a gun at another teenager on Dec. 12 when homeowner Edrige Rivers fatally shot Scott and wounded 19-year-old Marcus Cooper.

The bullet paralyzed Cooper.

Rivers said he feared Scott was going to shoot his son's friend.

The state attorney's office said Thursday that Rivers was immune from prosecution and the deadly force was justified.

Witnesses said Rivers' son and Scott had agreed to fight at a basketball game. The teen victims were out looking for Rivers' son when they pulled up at the house along with a group of Rivers' friends. Ocala Police said Scott fired several rounds at Rivers with a handgun.



The Ocala Star Banner reports Rivers' home burned a week later. Police believe are investigating it as arson.

