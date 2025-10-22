Crocodile found speared and shot in the Keys recovering after rescue by Zoo Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WFOR) — An American crocodile that was discovered swimming with a spear stuck in the back of its head this past weekend in the Florida Keys is now recovering after having it removed, Zoo Miami announced Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said officers were first notified about the wounded reptile around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

WATCH: Crocodile found with spear and bullet in head

Crocodile found with spear in its head in Florida Keys recovering after rescue

The about 8-foot American crocodile was found by officers near mile marker 101 in Key Largo, and wildlife professionals from Zoo Miami were called to help capture the reptile for treatment.

Once it was captured, the crocodile was transported to Zoo Miami, where head veterinarian, Dr. Gwen Myers, removed the spear from its skull on Tuesday morning. The zoo said the crocodile was also shot and had a lodged bullet between its eyes.

The crocodile has been given fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, according to the zoo, and is resting away from the public.

Zoo Miami said the hope is to return the crocodile to the wild once it has made progress in recovery.

Florida wildlife officials investigating the incident

The American crocodile is listed as a federally threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to kill or harass American crocodiles under state and federal law.

The FWC has launched an investigation into the incident, and is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline.

Reports can be made anonymously, and tips that lead to an arrest or citation may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the agency.

Once endangered, Florida's American crocodiles are making a strong comeback

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the American crocodile is native to South Florida. Unlike the larger and more aggressive saltwater or Nile crocodiles, this species typically grows up to about 15 feet and is known for its shy, solitary nature, favoring warm coastal habitats such as canals and mangrove swamps.

After decades of overhunting and habitat destruction, the species was listed as endangered in 1975, when only around 300 individuals remained in the state. Thanks to years of conservation work and habitat protection, their population has surged to more than 2,000, prompting federal officials to downgrade their status to "threatened" in 2007.

As the population rebounds, crocodiles are increasingly venturing into residential areas. Sightings near docks, swimming pools and neighborhood canals have become more frequent in South Florida, leading to more encounters between people and wildlife. The FWC, working alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says its focus now is on reducing conflicts and encouraging coexistence with this recovering species.

Spotting the difference: How to tell Florida's crocodiles and alligators apart

While American crocodiles and American alligators may look similar at first glance, several distinct traits make it easy to tell them apart once you know what to look for.

Build and snout: Crocodiles are leaner and more streamlined, whereas alligators have a bulkier, heavier frame. The most obvious clue is in the snout. Crocodiles have a long, pointed snout, while alligators' are wider and rounded at the end.

Teeth: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notes that a crocodile's fourth tooth on each side of the lower jaw stays visible even when its mouth is shut. In alligators, that same tooth disappears when the mouth is closed.

Color: Crocodiles tend to have a lighter gray or olive tone, while alligators are darker, almost black, which helps them blend into murkier freshwater environments.

Habitat: Crocodiles favor South Florida's coastal zones and brackish waterways such as mangroves, canals and estuaries. Alligators, by contrast, are freshwater dwellers that populate lakes, ponds and marshes across the state. As a result, crocodiles are rarely spotted far from saltwater, while alligators are common well inland.

