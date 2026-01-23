Couple sues Florida IVF clinic after DNA test reveals baby isn’t theirs

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida couple has filed an emergency lawsuit against a fertility clinic, alleging their newborn child is not genetically related to either of them after an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure.

The couple, identified in court documents as John and Jane Doe to protect their privacy, is suing IVF Life, Inc. D/B/A Fertility Center of Orlando and Dr. Milton McNichol, M.D.

According to the complaint filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, the couple used their own egg and sperm to create three viable embryos at the clinic.

In March 2025, one of the embryos was implanted in Jane Doe, resulting in a successful full-term pregnancy. The couple's healthy female child, Baby Doe, was born on Dec. 11, 2025.

The parents became suspicious when Baby Doe displayed physical characteristics of a child who was not racially Caucasian, despite both John and Jane Doe being Caucasian.

Genetic testing subsequently confirmed that Baby Doe has "no genetic relationship to either of the Plaintiffs," indicating the implanted embryo was not one of the couple’s.

While the Does expressed a deep emotional bond with the child they carried and delivered, the lawsuit states their belief that Baby Doe "should legally and morally be united with her genetic parents."

The couple also fears that another person may be pregnant with or raising one or more of their own embryos or children.

The couple claims they notified the defendants on Jan. 5, 2026, requesting cooperation to unite Baby Doe with her genetic parents and to determine the disposition of their remaining embryos. They have received no "substantive response."

The Plaintiffs are seeking emergency injunctive relief, asking the court to compel the defendants to take several actions, including:



Immediately notifying all patients who had embryos in storage before Jane Doe's implantation about the allegations in the complaint and providing them with a copy.



Paying for free genetic testing for all patients and their children whose births resulted from embryo implantation through the defendants’ services over the past five years.



Disclosing any parentage discrepancies discovered through this testing.

Official statement from Fertility Center of Orlando: