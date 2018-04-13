Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department releases radio calls from Stoneman shooting

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department and Coral Springs Police released 911 calls and radio transmission calls from the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released its calls last month after school resource deputy Scot Peterson did not go inside the building.

Now we are getting a better idea of the Coral Springs response, and the time it took for all agencies to communicate.

In the calls, you hear first responders bringing patients out of the building, some of them with gunshot wounds. They also say alert victims told them there were multiple people shot inside the building.

You can hear the desperation as they rush to get to as many people as possible, and try to coordinate the response.

One fire department responder says, "this is going to be big," and advises that the hospitals be prepared for multiple victims, especially trauma.

As the horror of the day unfolds, questions fly over where to react and how.

A Coral Springs Police radio transmission also shows questions about the coordinated response with the Broward Sheriff's Office. "I'm with BSO they say they are not inside, they’re outside the building..I am inside the building we have plenty of officers inside the first floor building."

About 16 minutes into the Coral Springs Police radio call, they are able to communicate with the sheriff’s office.

They also say parents are flooding the school and need to be stopped.

The school resource officer resigned after he failed to confront the shooter and the sheriff suspended him.