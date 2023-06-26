Watch Now
Convicted double murderer elbows his attorney in face during Florida court hearing

Joseph Zieler convicted of killing of 11-year-old girl, babysitter
There were some tense moments in a Florida courtroom when a convicted murderer, who was hoping for a new trial, threw an elbow at his own lawyer.
Joseph Zeiler, a convicted murderer who is facing the death penalty, attacked his attorney in a Florida court Monday.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:46:37-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There were some tense moments in a Florida courtroom Monday when a convicted murderer, who was hoping for a new trial, threw an elbow at his own lawyer.

Joseph Zieler was led into a Lee County courtroom when he appeared to motion to a member of his defense team. He then threw a sharp elbow into the lawyer's forehead.

Two bailiffs immediately wrestled Zieler to the floor and the lawyer told the judge he was OK.

Zieler was convicted in the 1990 killing of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Cape Coral. He could be sentenced to death for the crimes.

He was hoping to get a new trial, but a judge dismissed the motion and did not overturn the conviction.

A jury already voted in favor of Zieler receiving the death penalty.

Sentencing was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.

