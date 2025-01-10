Content creators in Florida say TikTok ban would have impacts on careers, finances

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The popular social media app TikTok could be banned later this month. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on Friday. A United States law could ban the platform across the country, unless TikTok parts ways with its parent company Bytedance.

WPTV's Christy Waite took the station's TikTok page to connect with local content creators who said a possible ban would come with economic impacts and would impact their personal careers.

Anna Cummiskey built her West Palm Beach social media business, Society Club, from TikTok. She uses the app to create videos that promote her clients' brands. She also uses the app to promote products and get partnerships. The ban of TikTok wouldn't just impact her but her business and her clients.

"So, a ban on TikTok means less views, less reach, and less revenue for us, unfortunately. That's where I get all my partnerships, and people find me on TikTok," Cummiskey said. "All my beauty brands I work with and the things that make my life fun in between the business stuff will go away. "

WPTV Content creator Anna Cummiskey explains how she built her West Palm Beach social media business, Society Club, from TikTok and how it benefits her.

Content creator Michael Zidel started using the social media platform during COVID. He quickly learned that the app can reach a lot of people and he soon had videos go viral. He uses the app to promote his talents and singing. He is begging legislators to keep the app, because a ban would impact all of society.

"Don't ban it, it's as simple as that—please don't do it," Zidel said. "It's something that impacts us as a society as a whole. It's very impactful, especially for our youth."

Student athletes like Brandon Dwyer said he uses TikTok to connect with his fans and gain followers. Dwyer plays basketball for Florida Gulf Coast University and has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Majority of his posts are about playing basketball, but he said losing TikTok would be like losing a job.

"It's basically my job outside of playing basketball, so I would kind of lose my job if TikTok goes away," Dwyer said. "I am really hoping that doesn't happen. I may expand to other platforms but TikTok lets me connect with my fans, gain followers, and make some revenue."

There is no word on when the Supreme Court could make a ruling on the ban, but WPTV will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

