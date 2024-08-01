Consumers think twice before ordering deli meats after listeria outbreak

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Boar's Head, the company behind popular sliced deli meats at super markets, issued a recall on 71 products— about 7 million pounds of meat.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control said it’s identified 34 sick people across 13 states, and two people have died.

According to the CDC, the bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It’s also considered “serious” for people who are pregnant because it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature delivery.

Sarah Bruen, who lives in Royal Palm Beach, said she believes she got sick from the meat. She showed WPTV’s Ethan Stein her receipt showing she bought a recalled product the day the recall was issued.

“I was feeling really, really bad,” Bruen said. “Like I had sharp pains in my stomach and the night before my leg starting cramping real bad.”

WPTV Sarah Bruen, who lives in Royal Palm Beach, said she believes she got sick from the meat.

She said she went to the hospital, then was told she had a bacteria infection after a CT Scan. Bruen said she’s on antibioitcs, but she’s missed two weeks of work as a housekeeper.

“I don’t have another means of income. I work for myself,” she said. “So, when you don’t have that and anything to fall back on. That’s the hardest part.”

Bruen said she’s scared to get the bill from the hospital since she doesn’t have health insurance. She’s also concerned about paying for her medication. Bruen said she wasn’t tested for listeria bacteria at the hospital.

Recalls Boar's Head deli meat recalled over possible listeria contamination Scripps News Staff

Leslie Diaz, who is an infectious disease doctor, said the actual cases could be higher, because it’s difficult to test for the bacteria. She said it requires patients have symptoms and then test the patient’s poop or diarrhea.

“Not everybody has the PCR test for the stool that will give you answers right away,” Diaz said to WPTV’s Ethan Stein.

She also said it’s impossible to discover if people like Bruen had the virus after symptoms disappear. Diaz also said people who have more exposure to the contaminated meat were more likely to see symptoms.

Zoom Leslie Diaz, who is an infectious disease doctor, said the actual cases could be higher, because she said it requires patients have symptoms and then test the patient’s poop or diarrhea.

Boar’s Head, who posted a statement online, said it’s issuing a recall out of an abundance of caution after multiple products tested positive from its facility in Jarratt, Virginia.

“No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness,” it reads. “The health and well-being of our consumers are paramount.”

Publix said it has removed all product impacted from every Publix location.