Congress votes to make Pulse nightclub a national memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three days before the fifth anniversary of the attack on Pulse nightclub, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the site a national memorial.

The House passed its own version of the bill, H.R. 49, on May 12. The legislation is named in honor of the 49 people killed when gunman Omar Mateen attacked the club armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle on June 12, 2016.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the Senate bill. Scott was Florida's governor at the time of the massacre.

“I am honored that my bill with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Val Demings for Pulse National Memorial passed the House and thanks to Sen. Rick and the Senate for taking action,” Rep. Darren Soto posted on Twitter.

Saturday marks 5 years since our Central Florida community lost 49 angels in the Pulse nightclub shooting. I am honored that my bill with @RepStephMurphy & @RepValDemings for a #PulseNationalMemorial passed the House & thank @SenRickScott & the Senate for taking action #ForThe49. pic.twitter.com/kyAGdni1HX — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) June 9, 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 into law.

