Congress votes to make Pulse nightclub a national memorial

John Raoux
<p>This photo taken July 11, 2016, shows a makeshift memorial continuing to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. The reports from about a dozen deputies released late Thursday, July 21, 2016, by the Orange County Sheriff's Office raise some new questions, answer some older ones and show the horror of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Raoux)</p>
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 11, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three days before the fifth anniversary of the attack on Pulse nightclub, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the site a national memorial.

The House passed its own version of the bill, H.R. 49, on May 12. The legislation is named in honor of the 49 people killed when gunman Omar Mateen attacked the club armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle on June 12, 2016.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the Senate bill. Scott was Florida's governor at the time of the massacre.

“I am honored that my bill with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Val Demings for Pulse National Memorial passed the House and thanks to Sen. Rick and the Senate for taking action,” Rep. Darren Soto posted on Twitter.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 into law.

