Confrontation with north Florida deputies leads to fatal shooting

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in north Florida fatally shot a suspect following a confrontation during a chase.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Twitter.

They’ve released few details about the incident. Sheriff Michelle Cook says the chase started with an emergency call in Orange Park.

Deputies were later involved in the chase and shooting. Officials have not said what the initial emergency call was about, or what led to the chase and confrontation. They also have not released a name or age of the person who was killed. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation.