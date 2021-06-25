Community gather to help those impacted by Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Amid a tragic event, people are coming together to show compassion as many people pray for the families impacted.

At The Shul of Bal Harbour a few miles north along Collins Avenue, a restaurant owner came with a truckload of donations.

“People lost everything and they don’t have nothing. So from mattresses, pillows, shirts, underwear, kids toys,” said Shlomi Ezra, owner of Soho Asian Bar & Grill. “So that’s what we did. We got the community together and we have a truck full to help them out.”

RELATED: 1 dead, at least 99 people unaccounted for after deadly Surfside condominium collapse

Police officers from the City of Aventura as well as other teens who were walking by pitched in to unload the truck. Other people left their jobs for the day to come and helped.

“We left everything behind us. I left my business and I know others left everything to try to come here and do good,” said Gili Allouche, a volunteer.

“We’re trying a little bit to put a smile on their face today,” said Ezra.

Ezra said they are still collecting donations at their restaurant Soho Asian Bar and Grill in Aventura till noon Friday and will be bringing another truckload then.

