Coast Guard rescues injured boater off Dania Beach.

A Dania Beach man is back on dry land Monday morning after the Coast Guard rescued him over the weekend.

The Coast Guard said it sent a crew from Lake Worth to bring Jorge Diaz to shore after he sent out a distress signal Sunday.

The crew found his ship 11 miles from Dania Beach and brought Diaz and his vessel to Boynton Beach.

Emergency crews were waiting and took Diaz for further care, the Coast Guard said.

The 55-year-old's condition was not released.