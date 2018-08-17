Coast Guard rescues four people east of Lake Worth

The Coast Guard said it answered a Mayday call and rescued four people 34 miles east of Lake Worth Friday.

Their boat, a 25-foot Grady White, was taking on water, the Coast Guard said.

Rescuers were able to safely rescue the group even though the Coast Guard said the sinking boat capsized while two of the people were aboard.

"Properly maintained safety equipment made all the difference," Petty Officer 1st Class Alfredo Lopez said in a statement.

"Their VHF-FM radio allowed us to locate them very quickly, and their life jackets made it much safer for our boat crew to rescue the two boaters who went into the water," Lopez said.

"It took just fifteen minutes for their vessel to capsize, showing just how fast emergencies can happen out here," said Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Duthie in a statement.

All four boaters are back on dry land.