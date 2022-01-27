Watch
Coast Guard intercepts 191 Haitians off Bahamas coast

Haitians found in 'overloaded sail freighter'
U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepts 191 Haitians about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas on Jan. 25, 2022.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jan 27, 2022
MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians overnight Tuesday about 40 miles off the coast of the Bahamas.

In a news release, the agency said the Haitians were found around 1 a.m. Tuesday on board an overloaded sail freighter.

Coast Guard crews brought the Haitians on board two rescue boats and gave them food, water, medical care, and life jackets.

"The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas," said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer for the U.S. Embassy in Haiti. "These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.”

The Coast Guard said it's rescued 802 Haitians since Oct. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.