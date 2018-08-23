Clay County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy dies 2 days after crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida motorcycle deputy has died two days after a crash with a truck.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels announced during a news conference that Deputy Ben Zirbel died at a hospital late Tuesday. He had been left in critical condition after the Sunday crash.

Officials say Zirbel had been working traffic patrol in Orange Park when a truck pulling a utility trailer turned in front of him.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.