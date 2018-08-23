Clay County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy dies 2 days after crash

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 90°
LO: 77°
Deputy Ben Zirbel
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida motorcycle deputy has died two days after a crash with a truck.
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels announced during a news conference that Deputy Ben Zirbel died at a hospital late Tuesday. He had been left in critical condition after the Sunday crash.
Officials say Zirbel had been working traffic patrol in Orange Park when a truck pulling a utility trailer turned in front of him.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Condolences to the colleagues, family, and friends of the @ccsofl who are mourning the loss of Deputy Ben Zirbel. pic.twitter.com/5gMuQ6cSvC— Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) August 23, 2018
Condolences to the colleagues, family, and friends of the @ccsofl who are mourning the loss of Deputy Ben Zirbel. pic.twitter.com/5gMuQ6cSvC