Check your tickets! Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth $65,000 still unclaimed

HIALEAH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Friday there is a top-prize ticket in the Fantasy 5 game that is still unclaimed.

The ticket is worth a hefty $65,235 prize, but time is running out for it to be claimed.

Officials said whoever has the ticket has a deadline of midnight June 5 to come forward.

The winning ticket was sold last year at Eddy Supermarket in Hialeah, Florida, for the June 10 drawing.

Anyone who purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from this location is encouraged to check their tickets.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the June 10 drawing were: 08 – 17 – 26 – 33 – 34

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, officials said the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office.

Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery's website.