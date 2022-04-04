Watch
NewsState

Actions

Cassie Carli found dead in shallow grave in Alabama

Father of missing Florida woman's daughter arrested in Tennessee
Cassie Carli, Florida woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
Courtesy of Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Cassie Carli, 37, of Navarre, Florida, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama.
Cassie Carli, Florida woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 10:58:49-04

MILTON, Fla. — The body of a missing Florida woman has been found in a shallow grave in Alabama.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday that the body of Cassie Carli was discovered Saturday evening in Springville, Alabama, about 275 miles north of Navarre, where Carli lived.

"We discovered her body while executing a search warrant in Alabama," Johnson said during a news conference. "It was in a barn in a shallow grave."

Johnson said the father of Carli's 4-year-old daughter, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee. He faces charges of tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.

"He was totally uncooperative," Johnson said.

Marcus Spanevelo, suspect in Cassie Carli's death
Marcus Spanevelo, who is the father of Cassie Carli's 4-year-old daughter, was arrested in Tennessee.

The 37-year-old woman was last seen alive March 27, when she met Spanevelo during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant.

Johnson didn't say how Carli was killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News