Carnival Cruise Lines once again sailing from Port Tampa Bay

J Pat Carter/AP
In this June 8, 2010 photo, tourists swim near George Town, Grand Cayman, as a Carnival Cruise Line ship, front, and a Celebrity Cruise ship sit in the water near the town. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 14, 2021
For the first time since the coronavirus shutdown in March of 2020 Carnival Cruise Lines is back in Tampa.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order because of the pandemic.

But now - more than a year and a half later, Carnival is launching its first cruise from Port Tampa Bay.

The cruise ship pride is set for a week-long cruise along the western Caribbean.

Executive Vice President of Port Tampa Bay, Raul Alfonso, said he's thrilled to have cruising back in Tampa.

He says cruises make huge impact on the economy.

"Cruising is so important to the local economy. One ship calling here per day brings in over $334,000 to the small businesses and the community - restaurants, hotels, entertainment, taxis, et cetera," Alfonso said.

The cruise ship pride' will leave Port Tampa Bay Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.