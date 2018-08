LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a car was smashed between two school buses in Florida.

The News-Press reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County school officials say a car ran into one school bus and then was immediately rear-ended by another bus. The car's driver and at least one of 83 students on the buses were injured.

Both buses were from Dunbar High School.

Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.