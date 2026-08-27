DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tourism this year in Florida is showing some declines, and one of the biggest drops is with Canadian tourists.

The data from Visit Florida shows 721,000 Canadian visitors in the 2nd quarter of 2026, a drop of 4.2% from the 2nd quarter in 2025.

For 2026 so far, 1.6 million Canadian tourists is a drop of 13.9% over the same period in 2025.

WATCH: Canadian tourist numbers decline in Florida

Canadian tourist numbers decline in Florida

Overall, the state for the first six months of this year had 73.5 million visitors, a number that is a decline of 1.4% from a year ago.

Inflation, gas prices and a chilly winter in Florida certainly have an impact, but the larger Canadian tourist declines seem to indicate something else.

"Not trusting, 100 percent," says Emily Gasle, a college student studying in Montreal and visiting Delray Beach. "I feel like because of the tariffs and recent news, obviously there's more of negative feelings."

Managers in businesses along Atlantic Avenue say the declines in Canadians seem soft so far.

"In general, our tourism is mostly Canadian, northeastern," says Benny Magro at Sandwiches By The Sea. "I've been managing businesses in this area for a long time, and we have to adjust."