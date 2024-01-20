Woman dies after crashing car into building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A woman died after she drove into a building in Pompano Beach early Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:06 a.m., BSO deputies said they received a report of a traffic crash in the area of Southwest 15th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a woman crashed a vehicle into a building under construction.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the unidentified woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

WPLG captured video of the vehicle with heavy damage to the back of the car and its bumper as it was being towed away.

