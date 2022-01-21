Woman chased on foot dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after an unidentified woman died after being struck by two vehicles while being chased by a male subject.

The incident occurred on Jan. 18 at around 6:27 a.m. on the 200 block of NW 6th Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man chased the woman through the parking lot of the Pat Larkins Community Center, when she ran through some bushes and into the roadway, and was struck by a Toyota Camry.

Deputies said after the initial impact, the male subject then laid on top of the female victim, and they were both then struck by a Honda Civic.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the man and woman to a nearby hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the man and woman are not being released due to Marsy's Law.

The driver of the Toyota and Honda remained on scene.

Investigators said excessive speed and mechanical malfunction did not play a role in this accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.