Weston man, 40, arrested after breaking into home and touching himself inappropriately

WESTON FLA. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Weston home and touching himself inappropriately inside the patio enclosure.

Following tips from the public, detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District have arrested a voyeurism suspect.

Deputies arrested Marcos Patricio Bravo on Monday. He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on June 26 at around 9:10 p.m. at a home in the area of Key West Court. Deputies said Bravo is seen on surveillance video entering the enclosed patio area of the home, while wearing business attire, and touching himself inappropriately, while individuals were inside the residence.

Tips to Broward Crime Stoppers and further investigation by detectives led to Bravo’s arrest.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January.

Anyone with information on the individual involved in that incident should contact BSO Weston District Detective Michael Moses at 954-626-4008.