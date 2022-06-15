West Boca Raton man purposely hit Florida Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on I-95, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man from west Boca Raton faces multiple charges after the Florida Highway Patrol said he purposely crashed into a trooper's patrol car overnight on Interstate 95.

Trooper Bernex Vincent was working an off-duty detail in a construction zone just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the right lane of northbound I-95 just south of Interstate 595.

The left center, right center and right lanes were all closed due to construction in the area. The only open lane was the left lane.

Vincent's marked patrol vehicle had its emergency lights activated as it was parked in the lane closure, FHP said.

Officials said a 2011 white Subaru Outback, driven by Tate Turner, 25, a southern Palm Beach County resident, was traveling through the traffic cones and entered the closed lanes.

During these actions, the front of Turner's Subaru struck the rear of Vincent's patrol car.

After the collision, Vincent exited his patrol vehicle and approached the Subaru. The trooper said Turner did not have any obvious injuries but remained silent for a couple of minutes.

FHP said the west Boca Raton man then "spontaneously" stated that he struck the patrol vehicle on purpose, intentionally striking the patrol vehicle so he could be taken to jail.

Another trooper later arrived at the scene while Turner was still in the driver's seat.

Trooper David Andrade asked Turner if he was all right, but he did not respond. Turner again stated he intentionally struck the patrol vehicle.

A third trooper, Sgt. Matthew Gallagher, arrived at the scene at about 2:30 a.m.

He spoke with Vincent who said he felt pain and soreness from the back of his head, down to his neck and back from being struck by the Subaru.

He stated his patrol vehicle was struck hard by the collision.

Vincent and Andrade both said they did not observe Turner to have any signs of impairment.

Turner said he left his home in southern Palm Beach County and was traveling to Hallandale Beach when he decided to turn around for some unspecified reason and head back to Boca Raton.

FHP said that Turner told them that he saw the patrol vehicle and decided to intentionally use his SUV to strike it.

Turner stated he wanted to go to jail because he "felt like he was already in jail."

Officials said when he was asked why he felt that way he said "it's a bunch of things" but refused to go into detail.

Turner stated he had no injuries or medical conditions, is not prescribed medication and is not suicidal. He told FHP he had not consumed any alcohol or narcotics.

Turner had never been arrested before this incident, according to FHP.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Turner was also cited for driving around barricades.

Andrade transported Turner to Broward General Medical Center where he was cleared by medical staff and later taken to the Broward County Jail.