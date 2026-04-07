Wayfair to open first Florida store at the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Wayfair is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Florida at the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale as part of a major redevelopment of the shopping mall.

The home goods retailer made the announcement Tuesday.

Wayfair will span about 94,000 square feet across two levels, according to a news release. The store will offer furniture, decor, housewares and appliances and will feature products tailored to the South Florida lifestyle, including coastal aesthetics and indoor-outdoor living.

"As we continue to grow our retail footprint, entering Florida with a namesake store is an exciting next step for Wayfair," Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair, said in the news release. "Galleria Fort Lauderdale's transformation creates an ideal setting for us to introduce our in-store experience to a new community of customers."

According to the release, the Galleria mall is under new ownership and planning a significant redevelopment to become a mixed-use destination with retail, dining, lifestyle and residential offerings. Wayfair will be situated at the end of the mall.

Customers can take many items home immediately, while larger pieces like sofas and outdoor furniture can be delivered, the home goods retailer said.

The new location is scheduled to open in late 2027.