Vigil held to show strength after tragic accident at Stonewall Pride Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A vigil was held at the Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale to show support to a musical family who lost one of their own during Saturday's Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Josh Navarro

Inside the sanctuary, colors of the rainbow shined at the altar to demonstrate the resilience of a community after a tragic accident.

A member from the South Florida Gay’s Men Choir sang “Hallelujah” in solidarity. Fort Lauderdale police said the driver and the victims were part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus who were taking part in the parade on Saturday. They are a small 25 member group of mostly older men. Their names have yet to be released by authorities.

A member from the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is now singing “Hallelujah” @WPTV https://t.co/NFPdtT5Dua pic.twitter.com/EeHOVRtaSV — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) June 20, 2021

“As our chorus family mourns together, we thank the community for their love and understanding,” said Robert Boo, The Executive Director of the Pride Center gave a statement on behalf of the chorus. “The chorus is not in attendance tonight, but we are here in spirit.”

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton spoke about coming together in a tragic time.

“We may not be able to make sense of last’s tragedy but we can be together, support each other, grieve together, and love each other,” said Newton.

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton says “It was a pure accident” and asks for prayer for families impacted. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/bjRKlyZW8C — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) June 20, 2021

The owner of H.G. Roosters in West Palm Beach were among those who attended the service.

WPTV

“We felt it was important to have a presence here to show support to the community. What happened last night in Wilton Manors was a tragic event for our community,” said AJ Wasson. “The feeling of the service was unity. Unity in the community.”

Roberto Boo also said on behalf of the chorus that when the time is right, they’ll celebrate the life of their passed chorus member and show gratitude to those who showed compassion and forgiveness.

