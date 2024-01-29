Video shows wild chase on Florida's Turnpike, takedown of cocaine trafficking suspects

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dramatic dashcam video recorded last week shows the moments Florida Highway Patrol troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop a trio who they said had large amounts of cocaine and several guns as they tried to flee from authorities in Broward County.

The high-speed chase and takedown happened Wednesday on Florida's Turnpike.

Troopers were investigating Vincent Fernandes Barbosa, 26, for drug possession and tried to pull over a Silverado truck.

Investigators said the Silverado wouldn't stop and continued speeding recklessly.

The dashcam video showed a trooper using two PIT maneuvers to stop the truck.

Troopers then jumped out with their guns drawn and ordered the suspects out of their truck.

According to the FHP, one of the men told investigators they were on their way to sell a kilogram of cocaine for $20,000.

While fleeing, authorities said the suspects threw a bag filled with cocaine and three firearms out the window.

Julian Montes, 30, of Wellington, who was driving the truck, and Tramain Reed, 33, of Riviera Beach were arrested in the case.

The trio faces charges including cocaine trafficking, aggravated fleeing and battery on an officer.