The demolition at Marjory Stoneman Douglas is postponed

PARKLAND, Fla. — The planned demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was postponed until Friday.

Wednesday evening, Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Due to the executive order, Broward County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday night, the school district announced the cancellation of all on campus school activities.

School officials said the superintendent and district staff will monitor weather conditions and collaborate with emergency management officials. An update is expected Thursday afternoon.