Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

The demolition at Marjory Stoneman Douglas is postponed

After the executive order declaring a state of emergency, the demolition was postponed
Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
WPTV
Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 12, 2024

PARKLAND, Fla. — The planned demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was postponed until Friday.

Wednesday evening, Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Due to the executive order, Broward County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday night, the school district announced the cancellation of all on campus school activities.

School officials said the superintendent and district staff will monitor weather conditions and collaborate with emergency management officials. An update is expected Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU