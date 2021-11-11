Watch
Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after fatal shooting on I-595 in Davie

Arrest warrant issued for Marcus Cooper Jr. after Tyron Arthus shot to death
Courtesy of Broward Sheriff's Office
Marcus Cooper Jr., the 17-year-old son of R&B singer Pleasure P, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyron Arthus on Interstate 595 in Davie.
Marcus Cooper Jr. and Tyron Arthus
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 11, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 595 in Davie last month.

Detectives said Wednesday that Marcus Cooper Jr. was riding in a car with Tyron Arthus on I-595 near Hiatus Road sometime before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 8 when, for reasons unknown, Cooper ordered Arthus out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were soon notified of a man lying in the shoulder in the eastbound lanes of I-595. Arthus, 24, of Lauderdale Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued Nov. 1 for Cooper, 17, of Miramar, on a charge of first-degree murder. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Cooper is the son of R&B singer Marcus Cooper Sr., better known by his stage name Pleasure P.

Detectives said Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or BSO detectives at 954-321-4289.

