Teen dies, 3 other people shot outside Pompano Beach convenience store in Pompano Beach

A teen boy has died and three others were taken to a hospital after a shooting Monday outside a convenience store in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where Community Food Store is located.

They found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies started life-saving measures, and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach where he was pronounced deceased.

Three additional people were shot and were being treated at area hospitals.

WTVJ shot of the scene from the ground and helicopter.

In December, three people were injured in a shootout in the same area in broad daylight.