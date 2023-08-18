Man sought in daytime severe beating of woman in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a man involved in a daytime attack on a woman in Pompano Beach.

At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, detectives responded near the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to a report of an aggravated battery. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound and multiple broken bones, spokesman Miranda Grossman said in a news release.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took the victim to an area hospital.

Surveillance video shows a man arriving in the area in a silver Chevrolet Traverse as the victim was walking eastbound on King, Jr. Boulevard crossing Northwest Third Avenue.

The man can be seen running southbound on Northwest Third Avenue and approaching the victim from behind.

He then stabbed and beat the victim, Grossman said.

The attacker fled westbound on Northwest Fourth Street in his vehicle, and the victim walked to a nearby business where law enforcement was notified, Grossman said.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, tennis shoes, a New York Yankees hat and glasses.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200.