Suspect shot, killed by Broward County deputies in Oakland Park

Confrontation leads to deputy-involved shooting, BSO says
Oakland Park deputy-involved shooting scene, Jan. 10, 2024
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 11:37:37-05

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with Broward County deputies Wednesday afternoon in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East Prospect Road.

Deputies were searching for a domestic violence suspect at the time. A standoff and confrontation ensued, at which time deputies were forced to open fire, BSO spokesman Carey Codd said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Aerial video showed a BMW sport utility vehicle with apparent bullet holes in the windshield.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

