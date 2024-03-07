Suspect killed in shootout with Broward County deputies in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shootout with Broward County deputies in Pompano Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting at about 11:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of West Copans Road.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, while deputies were on their way to the location, they were advised that a man had been shot and that the shooter was possibly still in the area.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the gunman, who fired at them, according to the BSO.

Deputies returned gunfire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVJ A Broward County medical examiner's vehicle is parked at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting, March 6, 2024, in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Detectives said the suspect had shot and killed his 42-year-old co-worker before the encounter with deputies.

All three deputies involved in the shootout were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The FDLE is investigating the shooting that led to the death of the suspect.

Neither the suspect or victim in Wednesday night's incident have been identified.