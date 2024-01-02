Watch Now
Sunrise police officer wounded in Fort Lauderdale shooting

A police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale sends a Sunrise police officer and a suspect to a hospital.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 02, 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Sunrise police officer and a suspect were taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police said the wounded officer is with the Sunrise Police Department.

Sunrise police said the officer was shot in the leg.

Details about the shooting were not immediately known, but police said the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

