Students, faculty evacuated after partial roof collapse at South Florida school

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Students and staff members at a South Florida school were evacuated Friday morning after the roof of a campus building partially collapsed.

The incident occurred at the James S. Rickards Middle School media center, which was under construction.

According to Broward County Public Schools, nobody was in the building at the time.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue Department Chief Steve Krivjanik told NBC affiliate WTVJ that a water pipe in the ceiling broke, causing the roof to partially collapse.

Krivjanik said nobody was injured in the collapse, but five students were complaining of nausea, headaches and anxiety, so they were hospitalized as a precaution.