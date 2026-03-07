Ft. Lauderdale bound Southwest Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger disturbance

A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday night after the crew reported a passenger disturbance mid-flight, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

According to FlightAware, Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 departed Nashville International Airport at 7:15 p.m. CST on March 6 when the threat was reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to WPTV that the aircraft was diverted and landed in Atlanta at around 9 p.m. EST.

After dealing with the disturbance, the flight safely departed Atlanta at 2 a.m. EST on March 7 and landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 3:20 a.m. EST.

In a written response to inquiries, the Atlanta Police Department said:

"Atlanta Police assisted our federal partners with last night's incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport."

APD says they are working with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

WPTV has reached out to those organizations, but has not yet heard back. We have also reached out to Southwest for a comment.

"Please keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light," an APD official states.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

