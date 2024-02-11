Southbound I-95 closed in Fort Lauderdale after fatal crash involving 6 vehicles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — All southbound Interstate 95 lanes in Fort Lauderdale remain closed after an accident Sunday morning involving six vehicles, including one that fatally struck a driver rendering aid.

The accident, which was reported at 4:06 a.m., occurred on I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard

Florida Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted to Interstate 595 (State Road 862).

FHP has no estimate when the lanes will reopen.

The agency said three people were injured, including one critically, and all in one vehicle. Four others didn't report injuries.

Here is a summary from FHP of the multi-vehicle crash:

A 2019 red Kia Forte driven by a 29-year-old woman from Miami was traveling south on I-95 north of State Road 84, and the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle as it began to travel in a southeasterly direction. It collided with the concrete median wall and redirected in a southwest direction. The Kia came to a rest facing west while obstructing the inside center and outside center lane of southbound I-95. The driver had no reported injuries.

Then there was a chain-reaction crash, which led to the death of a 23-year-old woman from Miami.

She was the driver of a 2023 black Kia, which came to a stop facing southeast while occupying the outside center lane of southbound I-95. The person then exited the vehicle to render aid, and she was standing to the left of her vehicle in the outside center lane of southbound I-95.

A 2015 Cadillac ATS driven by a 41-year-old man from Doral had attempted to slow to avoid a collision with a 2023 Lexus driven by a 19-year-old woman from Pembroke Pines.

The Lexus did not slow or stop efficiently for the Cadillac and they collided. The right side of the Cadillac then collided with the pedestrian and the left side of the Kia.

The woman was thrown south and came to a rest of the outside center lane of southbound I-95. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac and one passenger had critical injuries and one passenger had non-incapacitating injuries.

WPLG reported patients were taken to Broward Health Medical Center

