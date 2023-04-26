Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

South Florida father arrested after accidentally placing gun in child's backpack

Gun found in backpack, causing scare at Park Lakes Elementary School
Gun found in backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, April 25, 2023
WTVJ
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies investigate after a gun was found in a student's backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School, April 25, 2023, in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Gun found in backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, April 25, 2023
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:04:54-04

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — The father of a South Florida elementary school student has been arrested after he claimed he accidentally put a gun in his child's backpack, causing a school scare Tuesday morning.

Rasheed Anderson, 34, faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, disruption of a school function and two counts of possession of a firearm on school property.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were notified of a weapon found in a student's backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, which prompted a campus lockdown.

Deputy inspects guns outside Park Lakes Elementary School, April 25, 2023
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy inspects one of two guns found in a vehicle outside Park Lakes Elementary School, April 25, 2023, in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Deputies spoke with the student and the child's father, who said he accidentally placed the gun in the wrong bag.

St. Louis said deputies found two more guns in Anderson's vehicle on school property.

The guns were confiscated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7