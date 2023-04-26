South Florida father arrested after accidentally placing gun in child's backpack

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — The father of a South Florida elementary school student has been arrested after he claimed he accidentally put a gun in his child's backpack, causing a school scare Tuesday morning.

Rasheed Anderson, 34, faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, disruption of a school function and two counts of possession of a firearm on school property.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were notified of a weapon found in a student's backpack at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, which prompted a campus lockdown.

WTVJ A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy inspects one of two guns found in a vehicle outside Park Lakes Elementary School, April 25, 2023, in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Deputies spoke with the student and the child's father, who said he accidentally placed the gun in the wrong bag.

St. Louis said deputies found two more guns in Anderson's vehicle on school property.

The guns were confiscated.