South Florida beer bandit arrested after latest booze pinch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man who authorities described as a beer bandit for his role in seven thefts of booze at South Florida stores has been arrested.

Damian St. Aubyn Fuller, 43, was arrested Wednesday after deputies spotted him carrying cases of beer outside a Tamarac drugstore, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

His car matched a description of a vehicle spotted at the scenes of several other beer thefts around Broward County.

After he was taken into custody, Fuller admitted to stealing beer at seven stores since October, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said.

Detectives said he is most likely responsible for similar thefts throughout Broward County.

Fuller faces 11 charges, including petit theft and cocaine possession.