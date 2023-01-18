Watch Now
Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County

Cessna Skyhawk experiences engine failure at about 2,000 feet
A small plane landed on U.S. 27 in Broward County on Jan. 18, 2023, after experiencing engine problems.
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:08:10-05

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on a road in western Broward County.

The aircraft landed on U.S. 27 southbound at mile marker 39 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, experienced engine failure at about 2,000 feet.

This prompted the pilot and his passenger to land on the road.

Miranda said the plane's engine had recent maintenance and failure shouldn't have occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The plane was relocated to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

