Small plane makes emergency landing on road in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a road Monday afternoon in Parkland, just south of Palm Beach County, officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the plane landed at Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office posted on X.com. Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨Hillsboro Blvd. is shut down just east of Nob Hill Road in Parkland until further notice. An investigation is under way due to a small plane landing. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Media may contact @CoralSpringsFD for info. — Broward Sheriff's Office Parkland District (@bsoparkland) February 5, 2024

Two people were inside the plane and no injuries were reported, according to the Coral Springs Fire Department.

Footage from WTVJ's helicopter showed a bright green Cessna on the grassy median between the sidewalk and the road.

There were no details on why the plane landed on the roadway.

