Small plane makes emergency landing on road in Parkland

No one injured, Coral Springs Fire Department says
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 05, 2024
PARKLAND, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a road Monday afternoon in Parkland, just south of Palm Beach County, officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the plane landed at Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office posted on X.com. Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

Two people were inside the plane and no injuries were reported, according to the Coral Springs Fire Department.

Footage from WTVJ's helicopter showed a bright green Cessna on the grassy median between the sidewalk and the road.

There were no details on why the plane landed on the roadway.

